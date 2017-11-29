Epstein Hillel School to celebrate a year of change

by

Matt Robinson

Journal Correspondent

NOVEMBER 30, 2017 – MARBLEHEAD – With the addition of Amy Gold as head of school and a generous new endowment that prompted a name change, Epstein Hillel School is looking forward to a bright future.

“This year has been a monumental year for Hillel,” said parent, grandparent, and longtime Gala Committee member Anne Selby. The school’s financial stability has been ensured by the generosity of community leader Arthur Epstein, for whom the former Cohen Hillel Academy was renamed last summer following his $5 million gift, and now can focus on creating what Selby called a “new identity.”

“The school is making great progress,” said Epstein, “and we have a lot of people who actually want to do something!”

Among the “something” is to bring not only knowledge but also fun to the community.

That’s why, on Dec. 9, Epstein Hillel will celebrate its developments and community with a special “Winter BeneFête” at Temple Shirat Hayam in Swampscott featuring the world-famous improv comedy troupe, The Second City Works.

“This BeneFête for Epstein Hillel School comes at the end of a year of incredible renewal and continuity for our community,” said parent Allison Goldberg. “EHS continues to churn out young people who are educated in all the basics [math, science, English, etc.] all the while enriched in Jewish and Israeli tradition, culture, values, food, and so much more.”

As programs and opportunities continue to be cut from public schools, Goldberg believes an Epstein Hillel education is a better choice than ever.

“EHS’s phenomenal arts classes are thriving,” she said.

“Our kids are enveloped by social justice perspective and awareness; and they are learning a second language from day one.”

Though the school is known for its annual gala, this year the Epstein Hillel team wanted to mark what director of community engagement Diane Knopf called its “newest chapter” with a new form of celebration.

“In a departure from our longstanding tradition of honoring community leaders, we have chosen to honor our new beginning as Epstein Hillel School,” Knopf said.

“We are so excited to honor the new beginning for our school,” Selby says. “This evening should be a great way to get together to celebrate this amazing new time in our school’s history.”

For ticket information, visit epsteinhillel.org.