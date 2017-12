A thankful holiday

NOVEMBER 30, 2017 – Youth Link, a division of the North American Family Institute, held its 8th annual Thanksgiving event at Franklin Field in Dorchester last week. The nonprofit, which works with at risk youth, fed 150 residents of Franklin Field in Dorchester and also gave away 100 turkeys to the residents. The event was coordinated by Matthew Swartz, Youth Link’s vocational liaison, and a portion of the food was donated by Evan’s Deli in Marblehead.