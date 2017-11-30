Flaura “Faye” (Brodsky) Glichouse

Flaura “Faye” (Brodsky) Glichouse, 88 – late of Beverly. Died on November 29, 2017.

Born and raised in Chelsea, Mrs. Glichouse has resided in Beverly for almost 60 years and was a volunteer at the Beverly Senior Center, as well as a longtime member of Temple B’nai Abraham.

She was the devoted wife of the late Edward Glichouse; beloved mother of Sandra and her husband Michael Horton and Jeffrey and his wife Tanya Glichouse; adored grandmother of Brett Horton; and dear sister of Gloria Cooley and the late Marilyn Porter.

Services will be held at Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 East Lothrop St., Beverly on Sunday, December 3 at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at the Sons of Abraham Cemetery, Beverly.

Condolence calls may be made at her late residence following the interment until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple B’nai Abraham; Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, P.O. Box 808, Hudson, MA 01749; or Northeast Animal Rescue Shelter, 204 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. (Goldman)