Halevy promises ‘an inspirational experience’ at Gloucester concert

NOVEMBER 30, 2017 – When Gabriel Meyer Halevy takes the stage at Gloucester’s Temple Ahavat Achim on Dec. 2, he will be making both music and community.

The Argentinian-born Israeli is a world traveler, peace maker, and seeker. He is the son of the late Rabbi Marshall T. Meyer, who transformed Congregation B’nai Jeshurun in New York City through musical worship and social activism. Halevy is proud of his father’s legacy, and describes his teenage self during the years of dictatorship in Argentina as “a committed human rights and spiritual activist.”

Since that time, he has traveled in Europe, India, Africa, and the Americas; learning, teaching, performing, and building bridges between cultures and peoples. He counts among his spiritual teachers Sufi sheiks, Indian classical musicians, Buddhists, and Native American shamans.

Halevy calls himself an “ambassador of a renewed spirit of Israel, offering a cutting edge culture of peace, music, education, and healing rooted in the prophetic values of the Jewish people.”

At Temple Ahavat Achim, he will tell stories, sing songs, and involve the audience in what he calls “an inspirational experience rooted in spirit, bridging cultures, religions, and celebrating the human spirit.”

Halevy came to the attention of Debbie Coltin, Lappin Foundation executive director, last summer, when she experienced his performance as part of the Y2I trip to Israel.

“He had more than 100 teenagers on their feet in minutes,” Coltin said. “He was inspirational and moving.”

Appearing with Halevy will be guest musician Horacio Martinez, a master guitarist and vocalist, who also plays South American guitar, flute, and thumb piano.

This will mark Halevy’s first North Shore appearance. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, followed by a make-your-own sundae buffet. It is sponsored by the Lappin Foundation, and Temple Ahavat Achim, courtesy of a grant from the Paulson Foundation. The temple is located at 86 Middle St., Gloucester.

RSVP to Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org, or Natalia Carollo at 978-281-0739 or natalia.taaoffice@gmail.com.