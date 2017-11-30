Realtor Marla Gay joins Sagan Realtors in Swampscott

NOVEMBER 30, 2017 – Phyllis Sagan, Broker/Owner of Sagan Realtors is pleased to welcome Marla Gay to her firm. Marla will provide residential real estate services in Swampscott, Marblehead, Lynn, and Nahant, as well as surrounding communities north of Boston.

Marla Gay has been working in multiple lay and professional capacities in the North Shore Jewish world for 25 years. She worked at the Jewish Federation of the North Shore and then transitioned from lay leader to professional at Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott as their Director of Congregational Life, where she helped people find their spiritual home. “I’m hoping to transfer that passion into helping people find their dream home. As a detail-oriented professional, I can help you create your personal roadmap to successful home journey.“

Marla, a life-long North Shore resident, has lived in Swampscott with her husband Philip for 30 years. They have two daughters, Allison and Rebecca. Allison was married to Guy Lemberg last year, expanding the family. Marla has a love of travel, art, photography, music, good food and family – and their new puppy, Henry. Marla can be reached by email at mgay@saganrealtors.com or by phone at 781-859-0146.

“We are extremely excited to add Marla to our award winning team,” said Sagan. “With her exceptional organizational skills, business savvy and outgoing personality, I know Marla will be a great success.”

Sagan Realtors recently celebrated more than 35 years in business and has consistently been named to the list of the area’s top 25 real estate firms by the Boston Business Journal. For more information, visit sagan­realtors.com.