Seniors and children share Thanksgiving

NOVEMBER 30, 2017 – Residents of Harriett and Ralph Kaplan Estates and clients of the Shapiro-Rudolph Adult Day Health Center enjoyed a pre-Thanksgiving celebration with the preschoolers from North Suburban Jewish Community Center in Peabody. The intergenerational programming brought residents, clients and children together. During the celebration, they bonded over favorite songs, good food and beloved holiday traditions.