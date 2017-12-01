John “Jack” Yonis

John “Jack” Yonis, 94, passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 29, surrounded by his family at his home in Boynton Beach, Fla. He was the husband of the late Lillian (Pernitchi) Yonis, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage until her passing in 2012.

Born in Peabody, he was a son of the late Rachamim and Sophie (Pappos) Yonis. Jack was a Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict, serving in the South Pacific and around the Korean Peninsula. He was a lifetime member of the Jewish War Veterans.

Jack was a Sr. Vice President for Avnet Electronics for 28 years, retiring in 1982.

Left to cherish his memory are his son Jeffrey Yonis and his wife Jeannette Hill-Yonis of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.; his daughter Janice Bielot of Haverhill; his son-in-law, Bruce Bielot; grandchildren Derek Bielot of Haverhill, and Julianna Yonis of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. He also leaves his brother Joseph Yonis of Boca Raton, Fla., and his sister Doris Hershoff of Peabody. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. In addition to his dear wife Lillian, he was preceded in death by his brothers Joshua, Samuel and Ralph Yonis and his sister Sara Yonis.

Jack’s funeral service will be held on Sunday at 11am in Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Burial with military honors will be in Sons of Jacob Cemetery, Danvers. Shiva will be observed following services on Sunday and again on Monday at the home of Joshua and Cecilia Rowen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Congregation Tifereth Israel, 8 Pierpont St., Peabody, MA 01960.