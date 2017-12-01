Valentina Milendorf

Valentina Milendorf, 74, of Swampscott passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at Ledgewood Nursing and Rehab Center, Peabody. She was the wife of the late Vladimir Milendorf.

Born in Leningrad, Russia, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Anna (Zababurina) Godin.

She is survived by her sons, Max Milendorf and his wife Olga of Beverly and Michael Milendorf of Watertown. She also leaves five grandchildren.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, November 30 at Chevra Mishna Cemetery, Lake Shore Drive, Lynn.