Anne D. Volovick

Anne D. Volovick of Swampscott entered into rest on December 1, 2017. She was 101.

Mrs. Volovick was born in Boston, the daughter of Max and Rachel (Barap) Stone. She was a member of Congregation Shirat Hayam of The North Shore, and a former member of Congregation Anshe Sfard of Lynn.

Beloved wife of the late Dr. Charles H. Volovick, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage before his passing in 2005. Cherished mother of Sherry Missan and her husband Arthur of Swampscott, and Dr. Jon Volovick and his wife Marilyn of Lexington. Adoring grandmother of Marla Margolis, Michele Filosa, David Volovick, Lisa Volovick, Amy Garvey and Shaina Volovick. She also leaves behind seven adoring great-grandchildren. In addition to her late husband Charles, she was predeceased by her beloved son Ronald Volovick.

A graveside funeral service for Mrs. Volovick took place on December 4 at Pride of Lynn Cemetery. Shiva will be observed following services on Monday, and will continue on Tuesday from 1-8 p.m. at the home of Sherry and Arthur Missan. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Volovick’s memory may be made to The MGH Fund, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 (https://giving.massgeneral.org/mgh-fund/). For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.