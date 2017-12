Evelyn (Joel) Silver

Evelyn (Joel) Silver, 95 – formerly of Malden. Died on November 30, 2017.

Wife of the late Dr. Carl Silver. Mother of Alan Silver (Ruth Aronson), Joel Silver (Trudy Berkovitz), and Louise Silver. Grandmother of Jonathan Silver (Gazeena Silver), Rebecca Silver (David Lichtenstein), and Micah Silver. Great-grandmother of Jesse Silver Lichtenstein and Gillian Silver Lichtenstein. (Goldman)