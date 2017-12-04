Shirley G. Cohen

Shirley G. Cohen, 90, of Lynnfield, passed away on December 1, 2017. She was the wife of the late Robert Cohen, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage before his passing in 2005.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Frances (Spector) Bloch. Shirley was a very active member of Temple Emmanuel of Wakefield and its Sisterhood, having worked as the Temple secretary for many years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Neal Cohen and his wife Tamara of Oxford, Maine, Theodore Cohen of Lynnfield, and Ruth Titelbaum and her husband David of Peabody; her grandchildren Jason, Michael, Molly, Gregory and Maxwell; and her great-grandchildren Jazmyne, Regan, Willow and Joshua.

Funeral services were held on December 3 at at Temple Emmanuel of Wakefield. Burial followed at Agudath Israel Cemetery, Baker Street, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to Temple Emmanuel of Wakefield. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)