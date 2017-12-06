Ringo Starr set to perform in Israel

DECEMBER 7, 2017 – Ringo Starr, the famed drummer of the Beatles, announced he plans to bring his All Starr Band to Tel Aviv next year. Starr is set to play two shows at the Menora Mivtachim Arena on June 23 and 24.

With the announcement, Starr will become the second Beatle to perform in Israel. In 2008, Paul McCartney played before 40,000 fans at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv, performing hits such as “Hello, Goodbye,” “Drive My Car,” “All My Loving,” “The Long and Winding Road,” “Blackbird,” “I’ll Follow the Sun,” “Here, There and Everywhere,” “Something,” “A Day in the Life,” “Let it Be,” and “Hey Jude.”

Starr, who grew up in Liverpool, has performed several Top 40 hits, including “You’re Sixteen,” “Photograph,” “Oh My My,” and “It Don’t Come Easy.” He is married to actress Barbara Bach, whose father was Jewish and a New York policeman.

The All Starr Band features such musical stars as multi-instrumentalist/pop singer-songwriter Todd Rundgren; keyboardist Gregg Rolie (Santana, Journey); guitarist Steve Lukather (Toto); bassist Richard Page (Mr. Mister); woodwind player Warren Ham (Bloodrock, Kansas); and drummer Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth, Joe Satriani).

In addition to the Tel Aviv concerts, the All Starrs will play 18 other concerts in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Monaco, the Netherlands, and Italy.