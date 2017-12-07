Letter to the Editor: Reader praises Trump’s accomplishments

It is shameful that President Trump’s accomplishments get little or no positive coverage in the media.

“America First”: In President Trump we have a leader willing to stand firmly with American interests.

President Trump is devoted to the well-being of our country, and the welfare of our greatest ally, Israel, the bulwark against Islamic terrorism. “Respect for our allies and unrelenting vigilance against our enemies is the way America will be led going forward,” said Richard Allen, co-founder of JewschooseTrump.org. President Trump’s Ambas­sador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, stands strong with Israel and the Jewish people.

The economy continues to grow, thanks to the pro-business stance of the Trump Administration. The Department of Commerce reports that retail sales increased by 0.6 percent in July, the highest increase in seven months. Unemployment tumbled (200,000 jobs were created in July), while wages rose.

President Trump is working on our military readiness after years of Obama’s cutting the military budget. Trump respects and supports our military, law enforcement, and our veterans.

He has re-energized our Justice Department. He has brought law and order to the border. Our president allows law enforcement personnel to be armed and protect our citizens, contrary to his predecessor’s policy.

Our president has convinced major corporations to reinvest billions in America. After years of outsourcing, companies such as Exxon Mobil, Apple, General Motors, Toyota, Hyundai-Kia, Bayer AG, and LG Electronics have announced massive investments in American facilities and labor.

President Trump is working to enforce current immigration laws and to vet immigrants before allowing them to enter the US.

Blossom Stiefel, Lowell