Paul J. Marmer

Paul J. Marmer, 65 – late of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea. Died on December 5, 2017.

Beloved husband of Marie S. Bradley Bell. Loving son of the late Henry and Celia (Penchuck) Marmer. Devoted father of Daniel Marmer and his wife Odessa, Steven Marmer, and George E. Bradley and his wife Tracy. Loving grandfather of Daniel Israel Marmer, Olivia Rose Marmer, Makenzi Bradley, and numerous great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late June Marmer. (Torf)