Rochelle “Shelley” A. Bennett

Rochelle “Shelley” A. Bennett, 73 – late of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea. Died peacefully at home on December 2, 2017 after suffering a long illness.

Rochelle leaves behind her sister Barbara Kennedy of Boynton Beach, Fla., her sister-in-law Geraldine Bennett of Framingham, and several nieces and nephews: David and Ann Kennedy of Saugus, Marlene Kennedy of Lynn, Cheryl and Michael Upton of Lynn, Rhonda and Ronald Aldo of Mansfield, Alan and Angel Kennedy of Boynton Beach, Fla., Lisa Kennedy of Hillsboro, N.H., Sharon and Lou Shuman of New Orleans, La., Steven Bennett of Calif., and Diane and Kenneth Stone of Framingham, and several great-nieces and nephews.

Rochelle was predeceased by her loving parents Abraham and Mollie Bennett, her brother Herbert Bennett, her brother-in-law John Kennedy, and her nephew, Robert Kennedy. (Torf)