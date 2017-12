Roslyn (Schwartz) Masciale

Roslyn (Schwartz) Masciale, 82 – late of Peabody, formerly of Far Rockaway, N.Y., and Massapequa, N.Y. Died on December 6, 2017.

Devoted wife of the late Michael Masciale. Beloved mother of Gary and Linda Liebowitz and Marilyn Gussie and Jayson Score. Adored grandmother of Sarah Liebowitz, Matthew and Leora Liebowitz, Daniel Liebowitz, Jessica Score, and Carly Score. (Goldman)