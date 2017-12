Lenora (Zang) Surgecoff

Lenora (Zang) Surgecoff, 89, a life-long resident of Malden, entered eternal rest on December 9, 2017.

Retired Librarian at Bunker Hill Community College.

Beloved mother of Marlene Surgecoff and Harold and his wife Susan Surgecoff. Cherished grandmother of Melissa Surgecoff. Dear sister of the late Irving Zang, David Zang, and George Gilbert.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden on December 11. Interment in Mishna Cemetery, Everett. Memorial week will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Lenora’s memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Research, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445.