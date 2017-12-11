Walter L. Harrison, MD

Walter L. Harrison, MD, formerly of Peabody, Malvern, N.J., and late of Nashville, Tenn. He was 73.

A converted Patriots/Red Sox/Celtics fan and chocolate devotee with the joie d’vivre of a large child exploring the world for the first time, Walter passed unexpectedly from complications of Churg Strauss Syndrome at 10:30 a.m., on December 9, 2017, surrounded by his family.

Most recently serving in locum tenens positions, Walter previously had practiced pediatrics from his office in Lynn for over 35 years, across 12 of which he had simultaneously served as Associate Chief of Pediatrics at North Shore Children’s Hospital in Salem. He was extremely active with the Mass Medical Society and as a bipartisan advocate for pediatric health insurance, special needs children and pediatric mental health services, gaining what were for the times cutting edge care advances for these populations. He also began one of the earliest support groups for the parents of children with ADD/ADHD long before this condition was well understood.

Walter loved Jewish learning and prayer and was extremely active in his Jewish communities and synagogues, both in Peabody and the Nashville area, serving in Brotherhood, B’nai Brith, and as Ritual Chairman for Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody.

Walter is survived by his wife, Jacalyn Harrison; his children Lisa Austin, Michael and Peggy Harrison, Daniel Harrison, Nick and Val Kaplan, and Shana and Alex Beach; his brother Andrew and Adrienne Harrison; grandchildren Molly and Jake Harrison, Pierce and Amelia Rose Kaplan, and Gabby and Sam Beach; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Linda Rose and parents Leonard and Jean Harrison of Dartmouth, N.H.

Shiva will be held first at his residence in Nashville, Tenn., from Sunday 12/10-Wednesday 12/13, and then at his daughter Lisa’s home in Danvers, from Thursday, 12/14 from 6-8 p.m., and Friday 12/15 from 1-3 p.m.

As a man who believed in giving thanks every day both for what you do have and for what you don’t have (and in great amounts of chocolate pudding), the family requests contributions in Walter’s memory to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.