Annette Feinstein

Annette Feinstein, late of Swampscott and formerly of Marblehead, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday evening, December 11, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. She was 75 years old.

Annette was a dedicated mother and wife, a devoted nurse, and a steadfast humanitarian and friend. She began her nursing career as head nurse at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. She faithfully served as a board member of The Friends of Dana Farber Cancer Center, volunteered at The Jimmy Fund for over 25 years, and shared her heart, generosity and spirit with Temple Emanu-El, the North Shore community, and her many loving friends.

Born and raised in Chelsea, Annette was the daughter of the late Sarah and Harry Freedman, and the sister of the late David and Daniel Freedman.

Annette was the loving wife to Paul Feinstein for 51 years, and the devoted mother of Rebecca and her husband Bradley and Heidi and her husband Keith. She was a proud and ever-loving Bubbie to her four adoring grandchildren, Sarah, Carly, Jack and Lila.

Funeral services will be held at Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, on Thursday, December 14, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Congregation Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park in Danvers following the service. Memorial observance following interment will be at Kernwood Country Club in Salem, and will resume at the home of Rebecca and Bradley Sontz on Friday from 1-4 p.m. and Sunday 1-7 p.m.