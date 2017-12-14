A boy’s wish list captures the spirit of Hanukkah

by

Rabbi Richard Perlman

DECEMBER 14, 2017 – “You’re going Hanukkah shopping today, aren’t you?” David asked his mother as she dropped him off at junior high.

“Maybe,” she teased. “And maybe not.”

“Well, I know you are,” David said. “You have on your sneakers and you only wear those when you’re headed for the mall. So here’s my list!” David smiled and pressed an envelope into his mother’s hand.

He kissed her goodbye and bolted from the car before she could respond. “Love ya, Mom!” he called out to her.

Molly sat in the car holding the envelope that read “David’s Hanukkah Wish List.” It felt thick, like there were several sheets of paper folded inside of it. She was disappointed. Molly and her husband Morris had done their best to teach David about sharing with others, understanding the value of money, and appreciating the things they had. She feared that peer pressure was having more of an influence over her boy than the good examples she and her husband tried to give him.

Once inside the mall, Molly bought herself a cup of coffee and sat at a small table. She pulled out the list she’d prepared over the last few months of gifts she wanted to buy for family and friends. In David’s column she’d written the name of a series of books she knew he wanted. Now she wondered if David’s mega-list had any books on it at all. What was he asking for, anyway? Video games? A drum set, maybe? A dirt bike?

She pulled his envelope from her purse, thinking about the conversation she would have to have with her son that evening. As she removed the folded papers from the envelope, 10 $5 bills floated onto the table. Molly quickly unfolded the pages. David’s wish list included items like plant a tree, cook for Meals on Wheels, sponsor an exchange student, work at a soup kitchen, and read to the kids at the children’s hospital. There was also a note:

“Dear Mom and Dad,

I know how lucky I am to have you for parents. And how fortunate I am to be related to the grandparents and cousins and other loving relatives that make up our family tree. But I’ve only just realized how many people don’t have compassion in their lives, and how much isn’t getting done in our world only because nobody’s stepping up to do it. This is my way of stepping up. I’ll need your help because it could take a couple of years for me to accomplish everything on my list and keep up with school, too. So you can ‘nudge’ me any time you want!

All My Love, David

P.S. The money’s for you, Mom! After you wear yourself out shopping for everybody else, have a pedicure on me!”

Molly wiped the tears from her eyes. She was overwhelmed by David’s thoughtfulness. And like any parent, Molly hoped she could make her son’s wishes come true.

And so, I wonder, how did we approach Hanukkah? Did the gifts we got and gave improve the world or just the moment? The good news is, regardless of our answers, as Jews, we know it is our responsibility to work to improve the world. Living for the moment is not really fulfilling. Give tzedakah in someone’s honor or memory. Volunteer your time. And whatever we do to improve the world will allow us to end the year on a very positive note and to start the new year ready to continue to improve the world so that we can leave it just a little bit better than the way we found it.

Chag Urim Sameach! May the light shine bright on our community and on all of our beloved families!

Rabbi Richard Perlman is the spiritual leader of Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody.