Hanukkah: A celebration of our survival

by

Rabbi Michael Ragozin

Special to the Journal

DECEMBER 14, 2017 – “What is the reason for Hanukkah?” asks the Gemara portion of the Talmud. What are we celebrating? What feelings are we experiencing? What ideas are we exploring?

These questions demonstrate that our tradition offers a myriad of reasons, meanings, and themes for Hanukkah.

Because of this, as Cantor Elana Rozenfeld told me recently, Hanukkah is a wonderfully rich holiday for discussing contemporary Jewish life.

We can celebrate miracles and military victories, the supernatural and the human. We can celebrate light and hope in times of darkness. Through Hanukkah we can explore the themes of evolution, sovereignty, assimilation, and civil war.

What is Hanukkah? For me, Hanukkah is a celebration of our survival. Just as the oil burns brightly for eternity, so too if we fight the right fights, the light of our souls will shine for eternity.

How did we survive? How did the Maccabees rally the Jewish people to defeat the mighty Seleucid Greek rulers? And how might this inspire not just our survival, but a renewal of inspired Jewish living?

At the time of the Maccabean revolt, there were two Jewish camps fighting against the Greeks: the Pietists and Maccabees. The Pietists were traditionalists. They “found the religious compromises in Hellenistic Jerusalem totally unacceptable” and went so far as to choose martyrdom over religious assimilation.

The defining disagreement between the Maccabees and the Pietists was Jewish law that prohibited warfare on the Sabbath.

It is important to recognize that between these two extremes were the majority of Jews: regular people who hadn’t yet taken a side. The outcome of the Maccabean rebellion and the future of Judaism would depend upon which group persuaded the masses to join their side.

Matityahu HaKohen, father of Judah Maccabee, and his allies realized that adherence to Jewish law would be suicide. So, “[o]n that day they came to a decision: ‘If any man comes against us in battle on the Sabbath day, we shall fight against him and not all die as our brothers died in their hiding places.’” (1 Maccabees 2:41).

The Maccabees advanced authentic, albeit new, Torah, and with Pietist and broad support defeated the Seleucids.

They were the first to espouse a Jewish value that we take for granted today. Five hundred years later the law of pikuah nefesh – that the preservation of human life takes precedence over all the other commandments – would become codified in the Talmud.

Here on the North Shore and in America, we don’t face a threat like the Seleucids – neither militarily, nor in terms of their decrees forbidding Jewish practice. Our challenge is not external, but internal.

For 2,000 years the synagogue has been the center of the Jewish community and the medium for Jewish continuity. According to Combined Jewish Philanthropies’ 2015 Greater Boston study, synagogues are only serving 32 percent of the 15,300 households with at least one Jewish adult.

We must all be part of the solution. With over 10,000 unaffiliated households, there should not be competition between synagogues. Rather, we must all strive to be meaningful and relevant to those whose past experience turned them off from synagogue life. We must create services that spark first-timers to say, “I want to come back for more!”

At Shirat Hayam, our vision is to offer a Judaism that is inspiring, accessible and non-judgmental, with experiences that leave people feeling welcomed, connected, and enriched. While we remain true to Torah, like the Maccabees, we do not adhere blindly to tradition.

During this Festival of Light, let the eternal light of the candles inspire the innovation that allows Jewish wisdom and practice to be a real and positive force for good in our lives. Like the Maccabees, let us advance alternate Torah values that usher in meaning and purpose, blessing our lives with holiness and happiness.

Hag urim sameach, blessings for a Hanukkah of love and light.

Rabbi Michael Ragozin is the spiritual leader of Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott.