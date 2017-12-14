Hanukkah: A time to brighten the lights of others

by

Rabbi Nechemia Schusterman

DECEMBER 14, 2017 – Needless to say, while my holy Jewish brother, Reb Adam, put it cutely, I don’t know if he quite captured the essence of the holiday.

We’ve all heard the story a hundred times about the victory of the Jews over the Assyrian Greeks, and the miracle of the oil that lasted eight days instead of one. The holiday is celebrated by reciting special prayers and public menorah lightings (see northshorechanukah.com to find one near you), sharing the message of the holiday. We light the menorah in our homes, adding a candle each night.

This is all fine and nice, BUT THERE IS MORE!

(Everyone has seen those late-night commercials, selling some item that you likely don’t need, but they try to lure you in with “BUT THERE’S MORE, IF YOU ORDER IN THE NEXT 10 MINUTES, WE WILL DOUBLE YOUR ORDER FOR FREE!” I’d like to try that here, with one critical exception. Unlike those late night products, what I am offering to the story of Hanukkah is useful and needed by all.Typically, light is used for what you are doing. You flip a switch in your bedroom because you need light. You put a floodlight in your backyard so you can play basketball after dark. You turn on your flashlight to brighten dark spaces that the larger light isn’t shining on so you can tighten that elusive screw.

Imagine a world where the reason you created light was for everyone else BUT YOU?

Remember the infamous JFK line, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” I propose that a deeper message of Hanukkah is: Ask not what your lights will do for you, but what your lights will do for others.

There is a curious feature about the menorah that was lit in the holy Temple and the light it produced. In the days of old, windows worked differently. You had very thick walls of your house, with the narrow side exposed to the outside, and the wider side on the inside of the house. (Like a funnel, or an inverted bull horn.)

Thus, you limited your exposure to intruders, but maximized on the amount of light you took into your home. But the windows of the holy Temple were made opposite. Narrow side on the inside, and wider side on the outside.

Our sages teach us that this was to convey that the Temple was lighting up the world, not vice versa. The light, spirituality, and holiness of the Temple was for brightening up the dark world outside.

This Hanukkah, perhaps, in addition to doing our personal menorah lightings and mandatory latke eating at home, as well as our publicizing the miracle by attending public menorah lightings, let’s attempt to emulate the lights of the Temple, and try not to selfishly light our own lives, but try to brighten the lights of others.

There is a curious law regarding the menorah. It says, “It is forbidden to use the lights of the menorah, only to gaze upon them.”

Now, if I can’t use them, then what good does gazing upon them do? If I could read a book by its radiance, then fine. But to simply look at it? What is that worth?

It now makes sense. Just looking at the light is uplifting. There is something magical about flames that draw us to simply stare at them. If it does that for us, it can do that for others as well. We simply need to #sharethelights.

If we do that, it isn’t eight crazy nights, but eight amazing nights.

Rabbi Nechemia Schusterman is the director of Chabad of Peabody.