URJ participants visit Rashi

DECEMBER 14, 2017 – Last week, the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ) held its biennial in Boston. On Wednesday morning, The Rashi School hosted a group of attendees, consisting of various Jewish Communal professionals and lay leaders. The group toured the school and participated in a question and answer session. Amongst the group were staff and board members from Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools.