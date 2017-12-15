Zelik Romanovsky, formerly of Lynn, celebrated 100 years!

by

DECEMBER 14, 2017 – Zelik Romanovsky, a resident of Royal Braintree Nursing Rehabilitation Center on the South Shore and formerly of Lynn, recently turned 100. He was born on Nov. 25, 1917, just after the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, in the village of Hislavichi, Smolensk region.

In 1941, Romanovsky enlisted in the Russian Army and was fighting in World War II until he was seriously wounded and honorably discharged in 1944. He was awarded with the highest Order of World War II and has many other high honor medals.

His parents and two of his sisters were murdered in March of 1942 at the Khislavichi ghetto during a mass execution by Nazis.

Zelik Romanovsky emigrated from Moscow to the USA in 1989 and settled in Lynn, where he lived for more than 25 years. He was very active, always ready to help everybody in need. He was involved in local Jewish community life, volunteered at his synagogue, Congregation Ahabat Sholom in Lynn, and did charity work. He was a board member of the Massachusetts World War II Veterans Association.

Following his arrival, Zelik was instrumental in bringing his extended family from Russia to America, including his son’s, brother’s, and sister’s families. He sponsored and helped with resettlement of a total of 21 people.

Zelik Romanovsky has always lived his life wisely, with dignity and integrity. He is known for his sense of humor, and has been leading his family and everyone around him by his example. Without complaining, Zelik graciously accepts every difficulty or challenge life sends his way. With his motto, “It could have been worse,” he has overcome all the challenges and continues walking through life boldly and straightforwardly.

On his 100th birthday, Zelik Romanovsky received a certificate of honor from Governor Charles Baker.