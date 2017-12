Clara Kaplan

Clara Kaplan, 96 – late of Revere, formerly of Chelsea. Died on December 14, 2017.

Beloved wife of the late Walter Kaplan. Devoted mother of Edward Kaplan and his wife Ronna and the late Arnold Kaplan. Dear sister of Rozlyn Karneol and Bernard Koltow and his wife Rhona. Loving grandmother of Adam Kaplan and his wife Colleen, Matthew Kaplan and his wife Julia, and great-grandchild Jordan Zachary Kaplan. (Torf)