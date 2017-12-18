Jack H. Levin

Jack H. Levin, 81 – late of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Swampscott and Marblehead, entered into rest on December 11, 2017.

Born in Winthrop, the son of the late Nathan and Ruth (Sandler) Levin and the brother of the late Dr. Melvin Levin, Eleanor Freundlich and Haskell Levin. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from Northeastern University and a Master’s of Business Administration from Boston University. He settled in Swampscott with Marjorie (Barton) Levin, with whom he enjoyed 56 years of marriage, and also cherished his retirement years in Boca Raton, Fla., and Sheffield, Mass.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Marjorie; his devoted sons William Levin of Charlestown, and Andrew Levin and his wife Julie of New York, N.Y.; his grandchildren Gregory Levin and Parker Levin of New York, N.Y.; his daughter-in-law Beth Levin Kupsov, her husband Michael and their daughter Sydney of Boynton Beach, Fla. He was predeceased by his sons, Gary Levin and Peter Levin.

Expressions of sympathy in Jack’s memory may be made to Palm Healthcare Foundation to benefit The Peter and Gary Levin Fund, 700 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. (Stanetsky-Hymanson )