Seymour Stoll

Seymour Stoll, 95, late of Swampscott, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2017 at Layfayette House in Marblehead. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Chaves) Stoll for 71 years.

Born in New York, N.Y., he was the son of the late Harry and Blanche (Rosenstrauch) Stoll. Mr. Stoll faithfully served our nation as a technical sergeant in the USAAF during WWII and saw battle in the African and European Theaters.

He was the owner of Stoll’s Shoeland for many years and, after retiring, worked part-time and volunteered at the Peabody Essex Museum.

He was a very active member of the former Temple Israel and was a past president of its Brotherhood. He was a faithful member of Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore.

In addition to his wife, those left to cherish Seymour’s memory are his three children Kenneth Stoll and his wife Gayle of Swampscott, Ellen Miller and her husband Harold of St. Augustine, Fla., and Howard Stoll and his wife Arlene of Ormond Beach, Fla. He was the cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Clarice Post.

Funeral services will be private. Shiva will be observed on Tuesday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead. Contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.