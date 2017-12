Steven B. Fried

Steven B. Fried, 71 – late of Peabody. Died on December 13, 2017.

Beloved husband of the late Hollis (Holly) R. (Ross) Fried. Devoted father of Jonathan Fried, and Dana Marie Fried and her wife Melissa Hall. Loving son of the late Daniel and Ruth Fried. Loving grandfather of Europa. Dear brother of William Fried, and brother-in-law of Linda Trent and her husband Joel. Dear cousin of Diane Corbo. Loving uncle of Lisa Socha and Lindsay Fried. (Torf)