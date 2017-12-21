Laura Steiman

Laura Steiman, 88 – late of Peabody, formerly of Milton, Randolph and West Palm Beach, Fla., entered into rest on December 14, 2017.

Laura was born in Boston, the daughter of the late David and Dora (Stern) Steiman. Laura worked at the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children for more than 40 years. She loved opera, doing needlepoint, knitting and baking. Left to cherish her memory are her many, many friends and relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Irene Silverman and her brother Harold Steiman.

A graveside service took place at Dorchester Hebrew Helping Hand Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett on Sunday, December 17.

Expressions of sympathy in Laura’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)