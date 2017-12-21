Lawrence K. Ball

Lawrence K. Ball, 83 – late of Revere. Died on December 19, 2017 at the Chelsea Soldiers Home surrounded by his family.

Born in Chelsea, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Catherine Ball. He was raised and educated in Chelsea and was a graduate of Chelsea High School. Larry was a veteran of the US Army, and was employed by Tufts University as director of physical plant. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

He was the beloved husband of Phyllis (Feldman) Ball. Larry is survived by his children Audrey Ball Alberts of Revere, and Doug Ball and his wife Amy Tonkonogy of Newton; his sisters Carole Harz and Brenda Grasso, both of N.J., Donna Esposito of Fla., and the late John Ball.; his grandchildren Victoria Alberts, Jonathan Ball, Zachary and Shaun Ball, and Graham Ball Tonkonogy; and his great-grandchildren Dominic and Christopher Ball.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 27 at 11 a.m., at Temple Beth Avodah, 45 Puddingstone Lane, Newton. Contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to the Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150, or Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For an online guestbook, visit torffuneralservice.com.