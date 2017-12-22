Marion Ganz

Marion Ganz, 96 – late of Revere, formerly of Medford and Chelsea. Entered into rest on December 19, 2017.

She was the beloved wife of the late William G. Ganz for 54 years. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late William and Fanny (Hoffman) Miller.

Those left to cherish Marion’s memory are her children Ronald Ganz and his wife Karen of Sharon, Janice Glick and her husband Ronnie of Marblehead, and David Ganz of New York, N.Y. She was also the cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and their devoted spouses, as well as seven great-grandchildren.

Services at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem on December 22, with interment following at Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead Cemetery, Buxton Rd, Danvers.

Contributions in her memory may be made to The Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960 (chelseajewish.org/donate/).