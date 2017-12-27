Maxine R. (Glassman) Slipsky

Maxine R. (Glassman) Slipsky, formerly of Quincy, Lynn, Hazelton, Penn., and North Miami Beach, Fla., entered into rest on December 14, 2017 in Albuquerque, N.M. She was 92.

Maxine was the beloved wife and widow of Myer H. Slipsky. She was the devoted mother of Ellen (Donald) Satz of Albuquerque, Richard (Mary Jane) Slipsky of Raleigh, N.C., Robert Slipsky of Columbus, Ohio, and her adopted daughter Joan (Stewart) Ogden of Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the sister of Anne (Alvin) Snyder of McLain, Va. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

Maxine remembered every birthday of every child (and spouse), grandchild, niece and nephew with a card and cash. She attended every wedding, including one in Poland, and every Bar/bat mitzvah. Family was her reason for being.

Maxine made lifelong friends wherever she lived. She considered them all silver and gold; and in some cases, she considered them family. As was her stated goal, she lived long enough and was most pleased to see her Red Sox win the World Series.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Parkinson Plaza, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305-1425 (apdaparkinson.org).