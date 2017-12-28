A place for young Russian-speaking Jews to call home

DECEMBER 28, 2017 – BOSTON – Moishe House officially dedicated a new home for young Russian-speaking Jews (RSJ) on Dec. 20 in Brighton.

Moishe House is a global program where young Jewish adults live together and host Jewish programs once or twice a week for their peers. There are more than 100 such houses worldwide, with three others in the Boston area.

The Moishe House in Brighton aims to engage and build the community of young Russian-speaking Jews around Boston. Combined Jewish Philanthropies, Greater Boston’s Jewish Federation, reported in 2015 that 7 percent of Boston’s Jews aged 18 to 34 were born or raised in Russia or the former Soviet Union, yet only 42 percent were engaged in any Jewish activities.

“Every new Moishe House is an opportunity for passionate young adults to create weekly Jewish experiences for themselves and their peers,” said David Cygielman, founder and CEO of Moishe House. “This new home, the first of its kind in Boston, seeks to build a grassroots community for young Russian-speaking Jews, many of whom haven’t been engaged by traditional Jewish institutions.”

The Brighton Moishe House officially opened its doors with a ceremony during which a rabbi affixed a mezuzah to the home’s doorpost. The house’s three residents – Danielle Chernobylsky, 23, Susan Salgan, 28, and Eugene Zeleny, 27 – have so far held 20 events for hundreds of local Jews. In addition to their full-time jobs and graduate studies, the residents are committed to hosting at least 60 peer-led programs annually.

“I want to express my gratitude that I have been introduced to the Moishe House community,” said Salgan. “I feel really inspired to host programs and build the right team for a Boston Russian-speaking Jews’ Moishe House.”