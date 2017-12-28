Buchsbaum appointed to Samaritans Board

DECEMBER 28, 2018 – Samaritans, Inc., a nonprofit suicide prevention organization, is proud to announce the addition of Larry Buchsbaum to its Board of Directors. Larry is director of business development at Prince Lobel Tye LLP. He has two decades of experience in professional services, including business development success with Big 4 and mid-size law firms. “I am delighted that my commitment and contribution to Samaritans’ suicide prevention work has been recognized with an invitation to join the Board. I very much look forward to working closely with my fellow board members to further Samaritans’ vital mission.”

“We are so pleased to have Larry join the board of Directors and bring his extensive marketing experience to the organization” said Steve Mongeau, Executive Director.

At Prince Lobel, Larry initiates cross-selling programs, creates and manages account management strategies, leads client relationship initiatives, drives existing and new practice growth and provides attorney coaching and training.

Larry holds a B.S. in Marketing/Management from Northeastern University and a M.B.A. from Suffolk University – Sawyer Business School.