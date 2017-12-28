Darlene Sylvia Strowman (Masters) Harris

Darlene Sylvia Strowman (Masters) Harris of Everett, formerly of Revere and San Diego, Calif., passed away on December 28, 2017.

Beloved wife of the late J. Robert Harris and the late Max Strowman. Devoted and loving mother of Hanna Strowman of Everett, Laura Strowman of Lynn, and Robert Strowman of Everett. Loving stepmother of Barbara Shapiro of Long Beach, N.Y. Loving daughter of the late Simon Masters and Pearl (McKnight) Masters. Dear sister of Charles Masters and his wife Mildred of Georgia, Dennis Masters and his wife Joanne of Maine, Clark Masters and his wife Judith of Westborough, Bonnie Adams of Brookline, and the late Gerald Masters and his wife Marilyn of Malden. Loving step-grandmother of Amanda Shapiro and Jennifer Shapiro. Also survived by Rose Silverstein of Chestnut Hill, a dear, loving and devoted friend, and many extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m., in the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Cary Sq., Chelsea. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be at a later date. Shiva to be held immediately following the memorial service at her late residence at 30 Chelsea St., Everett in the “Community Room” until 4 p.m., and resuming Monday from 12-4 p.m. Donations in Darlene’s memory may be made to Temple B’Nai Israel, 1 Wave Ave., Revere, MA 02151. Visit torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook and directions.