Epstein Hillel holds Winter BeneFete

DECEMBER 28, 2018 – Over 300 people braved the early December snow to enjoy Epstein Hillel School’s Winter BeneFete, an evening of fun and laughter, featuring the world famous Chicago improv comedy troupe The Second City. The event honored the school’s new beginning as Epstein Hillel School, formerly Cohen Hillel Academy.

Before the show, Head of School Amy Gold remarked that we live in unpredictable times with unexpected events, human and natural, occurring all too frequently. Said Gold, “I am blessed to work in a job where unexpected moments at school include losing a tooth, reading for the first time, or spur of the moment playdates after school.”

Beginning as a small cabaret theater on Chicago’s north side in 1959, The Second City has grown into a comedy empire. With theaters in Chicago, Hollywood and Toronto they create topical sketch comedy revues that satirize politics, culture and news of the day.

Epstein Hillel’s annual Gala is the school’s most important fundraising event of the year. Funds raised help EHS to provide an outstanding education steeped in Jewish values. For additional information about the K-8 Jewish independent school north of Boston, please contact Diane Knopf, Director of Community Engagement, diane@epsteinhillel.org or 781-639-2880.