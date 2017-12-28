Jewish War Vets celebrate Hanukkah

DECEMBER 28, 2018 – Earlier this month, members from several Jewish War Veterans (JWV) Posts and Ladies Auxiliary (JWVA) throughout the Commonwealth, gathered outside the Hanscom Air Force Base (HAFB) Chapel in Bedford to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with a traditional Menorah lighting ceremony. At the conclusion of the ceremony, approximately 100 guests gathered inside the chapel to hear Hanukkah songs performed by the Hanscom Middle School Select Choir conducted by Howard Worona. Base Chaplain Logan delivered a brief history lesson of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

The evening concluded with a customary tasting of latkes and jelly doughnuts.