Letter to the Editor: Corzine letter displays ‘appalling bias and ignorance’

The most charitable words I can say about Carolyn Corzine’s letter, “Marblehead UU’s support of BDS is not anti-Semitism,” (Journal, Dec. 14) is that it’s misguided and demonstrates appalling bias and ignorance.

The BDS movement dismally fails Natan Sharansky’s “3D’s test” for determining when criticism of Israel crosses the line into anti-Semitism: demonization, double standards and delegitimization.

BDS’s founders and leaders have been quite clear – when they think nobody else is paying attention – that their goal is the total destruction of Israel, the world’s only Jewish state. The least ambiguous declaration was probably made by Anna Baltzer, who simply said: “We need to wipe out Israel.”

Corzine bemoans a lack of “progress” towards what she calls a “just outcome,” but ignores the cause: the repeated rejection by the Arabs of any peace agreement that wouldn’t entail the destruction of Israel. Fatah, PLO and PA chieftain Mahmoud Abbas effectively hasn’t even pretended to negotiate with Israel for nearly a decade, since walking out after being offered the equivalent of every square meter of the disputed territory in 2008.

If pressure needs to be applied to anyone, it’s to the Palestinian Arabs. They’re the ones who have continued the genocidal war started by their brethren long before they even assumed their new identity as “Palestinians”; they’re the ones who keep rejecting peace and they’re the ones who refuse to even negotiate.

Corzine closes by writing “Our churches (sic) support of BDS is not anti-Semitism.”

Maybe not, but it sure smells like it.

Alan Stein, Natick