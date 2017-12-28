Letter to the Editor: Letter from Unitarian Universalist Church rep on BDS is off-base

Ms. Corzine’s letter “Marblehead UU’s support of BDS is not anti-Semitism” (Journal, Dec. 14) is filled with erroneous statements. Support of BDS and hatred of Jews are synonymous. The founders and leaders of the BDS movement have clearly stated that their goal is the destruction of Israel, the world’s only Jewish State. Anna Baltzer, one of the leaders of the BDS movement, tours all over the world calling for support of terrorists and boycotting Jews.

Under Natan Sharansky’s 3D test of anti-Semitism “Demonization, Double Stan­dard and Delegitimization,” BDS clearly qualifies.

The false accusation that the IDF, one of the most humane armies in the world, “demolishes people’s homes, grabs children from their homes in the middle of the night” is completely libelous. Far worse than that is the murdering of innocent Israeli families for which they are handsomely rewarded by the Palestinian Authority.

Regarding water supply, Israel provides more than ample water supply to the Palestinians. Much of their water supply is lost because of Arab infrastructure neglect.

Gaza, an open air prison? Israel an occupier? Hamas has ruled Gaza for the last decade. Not sure we can blame Israel for the miserable lives of the Palestinians whose despicable leadership bears responsibility for using these poor people as pawns.

Only when the Palestinians decide to recognize the existence of the State of Israel and come to the table to negotiate in good faith will their lives improve.

It would behoove Ms. Corzine to get some facts before her proliferation of outrageous inaccuracies.

Carol Denbo, Swampscott