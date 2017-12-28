Letter to the Editor: Not all UU members share the same ideology

I am writing to clarify my letter published in the last issue of the Journal which concluded with the sentence “Our churches support of BDS is not anti-Semitic.” While I reiterate my position that BDS is not anti-Semitic, I should make it clear that this is not an official position of UUCM (Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead). While I and many other people at the UU Church of Marblehead support BDS, there are also many who don’t. This is one of the things we hold dear in our faith: The ability to disagree. One of our basic principles is that we support the “Free and responsible search for Truth and Meaning.” We don’t always agree but we respect each other’s right to have access to whatever information is available to engage in that search for truth and meaning.

Carolyn Corzine, Marblehead