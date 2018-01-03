Dorothy Weisberg

Dorothy Weisberg, 93, formerly of Marblehead, passed peacefully on December 29, 2017 at Brudnick Center in Peabody. She was the loving wife of the late Henry Weisberg, with whom she shared 40 years of marriage until his passing in 1986.

Born in Chelsea, she was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude (Oskerwitz) Sacks. Henry and Dorothy co-founded A1 Exterminators in Lynn in 1953. Together they worked to grow their business until her retirement in 1997 at age 72. Their business continues to grow and thrive with offices in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Cape Cod and the Islands.

Dorothy was a member of the former Temple Israel in Swampscott for many years. She was also a member and volunteer for SCORE, a non-profit organization that helps mentor small businesses owners. She also was a volunteer ombudsman for various nursing homes on the North Shore.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons Gary Weisberg and his wife Peggy of Gloucester, Scott Weisberg and his wife Anne of Salem; her daughters Gayle Benson of Haverhill and Amy Hand of Marco Island, Fla. She also leaves her adoring grandchildren Melissa Donovan, Jeffrey Weisberg, Anita Russo, Michael, Samantha and David Weisberg, Lindsay and Benjamin Benson, Erin and Gregory James and her eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband of blessed memory, she was preceded in death by her sister Anita Sacks.

Funeral services were held on January 2 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Burial followed in Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore Cemetery, Temple Israel Section. Memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy’s name to Jewish Family Services (jfswm.org).