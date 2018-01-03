Mark M. Lerner

Mark M. Lerner of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea, died on December 28, 2017 at the age of 64. He was the beloved husband of Faith (Ansin) Lerner and the devoted father of Samantha Lerner and her husband Cody Ross. He was the loving son of the late Harry and Sarah Lerner. Mark was the dear brother of Vicki L. Amgott and her husband Gordon and the dear brother-in-law of Barry Ansin. He was the loving uncle of Rachel and Stefanie Amgott. Mark was an extended family member of Richard and Loretta Band and “Uncle Markie” to Stephanie, Josh and Jonathan Band.

Mark was a longtime member of Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody. He was also a past president of the Men’s Club at Temple Ner Tamid, where he received the “Keeper of the Flame” award from the Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs. He was also a past member of Toastmasters and a loving dog owner and dog rescuer.

Services were held at Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody on December 31. Interment followed in Peabody. Donations in Mark’s memory may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202; Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960; or to Angell Memorial Hospital, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Assisting the family with arrangements was Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea. Visit torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook.