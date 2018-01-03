Selma Waxman

Selma Waxman of Lake Worth, Fla., formerly of West Peabody, passed away on December 28, 2017. Selma was 92 years old.

Selma was the devoted and beloved wife of Harold H. Waxman for 71 years. She was the loving mom to Richard and Bonnie Barrasso of West Peabody, Stephen and Wendy Siden of Hampton, N.H., Peter and Robin Stockley of Ilkley, England, and Jon and Rhonda Waxman of Merrimack, N.H. She was adored by her grandchildren Matthew, Michelle, Jared, Suzanne, Jeremy, Justin, Ashley and Joshua, and her great-granddaughters Maia, Maelyn, Finley and Camdyn.

Burial will be private.

Donations may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers in honor of Selma’s memory.