Ann (Katzefman) Rubin

Ann (Katzefman) Rubin, 95 – late of Brookline and Malden. Died on January 6, 2018 with her devoted daughters by her side.

Wife of the late Leonard Rubin. Mother of Judith Rubin, Joyce Rubin, Richard Rubin, Arthur Rubin, and James Rubin. Sister of the late Beatrice Razin and Benjamin Katzefman. Daughter of the late Abraham and Sarah Katzefman. (Goldman)