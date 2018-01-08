Beatrice (Bea) Glass

Beatrice (Bea) Glass, 93 – late of Peabody, formerly of Everett and Osterville, died peacefully on December 28, 2017 at Brooksby Village. She was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mary (Kaufman) Glass. Loving (younger!) sister, more than an aunt, devoted friend, accomplished educator, and proud veteran, Bea loved and was well loved by family and friends.

Left to cherish so many happy memories are her sister Muriel Baker of Peabody; her nieces and nephews Dan and Rebecca Baker of New York City, Shelley Baker of Lynnfield, and Arthur Schneider of Newton; and 23 beloved great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her niece Arlyn Schneider, her nephew Stephen Baker, and her brother-in-law, Max Baker. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)