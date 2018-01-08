Neil Charles Alpert

Neil Charles Alpert – late of Danvers, formerly of Peabody and Chelsea. Passed away on January 6, 2018.

He was the beloved husband of the late Marlene (Rutman) Alpert. He was the devoted father of Jennifer Alpert, Stefanie Alpert Spaulding and her husband William, David Lew and his wife Rebecca, Eric Alpert, and Rebecca Alpert. Neil was the dear brother of Faith Sable and her husband the late Melvin Sable. He was the loving grandfather of Sophia, Anya, Juliana, Josh, Connor, Carson, Maxwell, Noah and the late Carter. (Torf)