Phyllis (Goldberg) Brown

Phyllis (Goldberg) Brown, 77 – late of Swampscott. Died on January 4, 2018.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Goldberg and Helen (Finkelstein) Goldberg.

Those left to cherish Phyllis’s memory are her devoted brother Harry Goldberg of Fort Lee, N.J., and her cherished nephews Andrew S. Goldberg and Ross C. Goldberg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son Russell K. Brown.

A funeral service was held on January 8 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, with interment at Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore Cemetery, Temple Israel Section. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)