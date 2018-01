Raymond “Ray” Buchholz

Raymond “Ray” Buchholz, 88 – late of Medford, formerly of Malden. Died on January 1, 2018.

Beloved husband of 65 years of Rosalyn (Chalfin) Buchholz. Devoted father of Ron Buchholz of Medford, Steven Buchholz of Hampstead, N.H., and Karen Buchholz of Boston. Loving son of the late Samuel Buchholz and Carrie (Silk) Buchholz. Brother of the late Myron Buchholz. Loving grandfather of Brian Buchholz of N.Y., Ariel Buchholz of N.H., and Jacob Buchholz of Andover. (Torf)