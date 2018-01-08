Rose A.L. (Brimberg) Rosenthal

Rose A.L. (Brimberg) Rosenthal, 94, a resident of Marblehead for most of her life, died peacefully on January 4, 2018 at the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody.

Rose was born in Boston in 1923, the daughter of Samuel and Fannie (Marx) Brimberg. She was the beloved wife of the love of her life, the late David A. Rosenthal, who passed last June and with whom she had celebrated 68 years of marriage last May. Rose was the devoted and loving mother of Francine and her husband Alan Temkin of Beverly and Paul Rosenthal of Amesbury; the cherished grandmother of Stefanie and her husband Jesse Jalbert of Beverly, Jennifer Temkin of New York, and Joshua Rosenthal and his wife Lexie of York, Maine; and the adoring great-grandmother of Harper, Lexi and Kinsley Jalbert. She was the dear sister of Edith Tenovsky of Swampscott and is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was a devoted member of Temple Israel, now Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore, for over 50 years. Nothing was more dear to Rose than her family; Rose and her late husband David were inseparable, and could often be seen holding hands throughout their 68 years of marriage. Together, they enjoyed raising and spending time making so many wonderful memories with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem on January 8. Interment followed at Adath-Jeshurun Cemetery, 350 Grove St., W. Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose’s name may be made to Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960 (chelseajewish.org); Care Dimensions Hospice Care, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers MA 01923 (caredimensions.org); or Jack Satter House, 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA 02151 (hebrewseniorlife.org/jack-satter-house).