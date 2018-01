Sheila (Swalnick) Millstone

Sheila (Swalnick) Millstone, 72 – late of Revere. Died on January 1, 2018.

Wife of Michael Millstone. Daughter of the late Samuel and Jeannette (Venooker) Swalnick. Mother of Ira Millstone and his wife Kelly of Pelham, N.H., and Jay Millstone and his wife Dawn of Wakefield. Grandmother of Samuel, Patrick, Amelia and Connor. Sister of the late Lewis Swalnick and sister-in-law of Phyllis, Anne and Tina. (Torf)